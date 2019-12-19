SASKATOON -- Two local charities are tapping into their creativity by finding ways to make giving easier during the holiday season.

The Saskatoon Salvation Army, which traditionally accepts cash donations through its holiday kettle campaign, has introduced a new way to accept donations.

A debit and credit card machine will now be offered at four locations across Saskatoon, giving people the option to donate money without the use of bills or change.

"We have had a lot of requests over the years from people who don't carry cash, so far we have had good feedback and people have received well used from it, now it's a matter of getting the word out there," community outreach coordinator Erin Holland said.

People wanting to make a donation using debit or credit cards will not be limited to a specific donation amount and will receive a receipt after the donation.

Meanwhile, Ronald McDonald House has launched its Gift of Nights program where people can donate money to help support a family using the home.

"The Gift of Nights helps us to bridge the gap between $10 a night with the actual $150 it would cost to manage the cost of a stay,” fund development coordinator Karen Linsley said.

Many families often stay for different amounts of time with some families staying a week while another family may stay a year - the donations will go towards each family regardless of their duration of stay, she said.

Donations received for both charities will be distributed throughout 2020.

Locations offering debit-credit: