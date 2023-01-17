Saskatoon Chamber asks Competition Bureau to investigate after Air Canada stops Calgary flights
The Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce has filed a complaint with Canada’s Competition Bureau over Air Canada’s decision to stop flights from Saskatoon to Calgary.
“Air Canada has not adequately explained its ‘business decision’ to disregard strong and growing demand and eliminate a route that has been consistently profitable for over 30 years,” said Chamber CEO Jason Aebig in a news release.
The complaint comes as WestJet confirmed it is adding more direct flights between the two cities.
The Chamber is asking the the federal agency to determine whether the two carriers either "expressly or tacitly came to an agreement to allocate markets" in violation of the Competition Act.
“If Air Canada is unwilling to explain its decision to its customers and stakeholders, it can explain its decision to its regulators," Aebig said.
“Generations of taxpayers have supported the operation of our airlines and national air services system with the expectation that they work for the benefit of all Canadians, in every province and region,” Aebig said.
“They have a responsibility to the country, and specifically the travelling public, to account for decisions that are clearly undermining competition and choice.”
“The Saskatoon/Regina to Calgary routes are of vital importance to the residents and business community of Saskatchewan, as well as those wishing to visit or do business in Saskatchewan,” the 11-page complaint document states.
“Air Canada cancelling these routes to and from Saskatchewan, in spite of their profitability, will leave WestJet as the only airline offering direct service between Saskatchewan and Calgary, giving it an anti-competitive monopoly," the complaint says.
Air Canada made the announcement in December. At the time, there were eight daily flights from Saskatoon to Calgary, two from Air Canada and six through WestJet. As of January 16, only WestJet is operating flights between the two cities.
“Prices have already gone up several hundred dollars in response to Air Canada’s cancellation of the route,” the complaint states.
“Compared to neighbouring provinces, Air Canada’s decision creates unnecessary barriers for Saskatoon’s current businesses, research institutes and residents, as well as those wishing to visit, study or do business here,” Aebig said.
In the complaint, Calgary is described as a gateway to the rest of the world for businesses in Saskatchewan.
“Calgary is a particularly important hub for the Saskatoon and broader Saskatchewan business communities and the anchor industries of uranium, oil, gas, potash, and other critical minerals. Companies such as Nutrien, Cameco, BHP, Federated Cooperatives, Orano, Vendasta and many of Saskatoon’s other top manufacturing and exporting companies rely heavily on air travel to support and develop markets across North America and around the world,” the complaint said.
The Chamber also said that plans by Flair Airlines to offer Saskatoon to Calgary flights later this year will not replace the loss of Air Canada.
“Flair’s current expansion plans are centred on deploying capacity to leisure markets,” the document said. “There is no equivalency between Flair and Air Canada on service, convenience, or connectivity. Flair cannot provide an effective substitute for business travellers, who will be left with no choice but to travel WestJet.”
Aebig said the airlines have a “responsibility to the country, and specifically the travelling public,” to answer for decisions that impact competition and choice.
“We trust the Competition Bureau to clarify the issues,” said Aebig. “What is clear is business confidence is strong, our economic horizon is bright, and growing numbers of people are eager to visit, learn and work in Saskatoon and Saskatchewan.”
The complaint was filed on Jan. 17.
