Saskatoon Chamber asks city to freeze taxes to avoid 'unnecessary instability'

The Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce has sent a letter to the city asking them to freeze rate increases at 3.53 per cent.

“As Saskatoon’s voice for business, we urge you to avoid another tax rate increase on our city’s business builders and job-creators. We all need them to capitalize on the economic opportunities in front of us,” Chamber CEO Jason Aebig wrote.

“What's really key now is not to destabilize the path that we're on,” he told CTV News.

“Our point is that business owners have based their plans on the property tax rate increase that was set by City Council last year, along with those increases to utility rates that were approved, as well. So layering on another rate increase on top of the ones that were approved just 12 months ago, would really create unnecessary instability.”

Aebig said that many small and medium sized businesses were still in recovery mode.

“When we look at any rate increase, we have to be very careful, because they will feel it most directly and hardest. And for every dollar that they're having to pay an additional tax. That's one less dollar that they're able to spend in terms of capital improvements, or upgrades to their technology, infrastructure, or new jobs.”

The letter also encouraged the City to defer hiring 30 full time positions as a cost-saving measure that could save $2.25 million.

“That's based on an average base salary of $75,000 times 30 positions, which would result in 2.2 is a very conservative number, because that's just the base wage,” he explained. “When you calculate all of the costs of hiring, which, include payroll, costs and benefits and all those other things, it's actually much higher.”

“A majority of the City’s operating expenditures (59 per cent) are staff salaries and payroll costs. Deferring hiring would help them close the budget gap,” Aebig wrote in the letter.

Aebig said the Chamber was asking the City to take the same actions its members have had to take.

“These are all decisions and options that small and medium sized businesses have already made to adjust to the economic realities of today. And they expect nothing less from their municipal leaders.

“The City of Saskatoon is a corporation. It's an organization like any other. And when it's faced with tough economic realities, it's forced to make hard choices. Not unlike business owners of companies, whether they're large or small.”

The letter was date November 13 and has been accepted as information by the city for council’s consideration.