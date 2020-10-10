SASKATOON -- The first-ever World Pickleball Day was held on Saturday, and many of Saskatoon’s pickleballers made their way to Father Basil Markle Park courts to celebrate.

"The world Pickleball Federation is asking that every country in the world introduce new players to the game," said Marilyn Barrington, interim President of Saskatoon Pickleball Incorporated.

"Their goal is to introduce 10,000 new players today to pickleball.”

Barrington said that she has seen growth in the sport ever since their new pickleball courts were put in at Father Basil Markle Park, and with an event like World Pickleball Day, she is hoping to see even more new faces.

"We want to make sure that everyone is aware of all the health benefits of pickleball," Barrington said.

"Mental health and physical health, and that social engagement especially now in times of COVID-19.”

Due to the nature of the sport, physical distancing is pretty easy, and they are taking extra precautions like sanitizing game balls and not sharing equipment to ensure safety.

Anyone interested in the sport can learn more on their website.