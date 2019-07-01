

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon residents came out to Diefenbaker Park to celebrate Canada Day on Monday.

Thousands of people, young and old, prepared for the heat and wore red and white for Canada’s 152nd birthday.

The day started with a buffet breakfast, followed by performances on the main stage.

Events will continue into Monday night, with fireworks scheduled for around midnight.

Based on a report by CTV Saskatoon's Alessandra Carneiro