Saskatoon Catholic Schools will increase and add lunchtime supervision fees to balance budget

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it will be adding lunch supervision fees for high school students and increasing fees for elementary students as part of its budget plan for next year.

“The board is continually challenged to ensure adequate financial resources are allocated strategically to maintain and improve the faith-filled learning environments in our schools,” a budget report prepared for the upcoming GSCS board meeting said.

Elementary fees for lunch supervision will go up to $10 per month and high school students that stay at school over lunch will have to pay $25 per year, the report said.

The report says that status quo funding was not possible for the 2023-24 year.

“A status-quo budget serving more students required $2.5 million more than what was announced on budget day,” the report said.

Other changes include reducing full-day kindergarten from 10 schools to two, eliminating the EcoJustice program, extending learning opportunities, the number of rural transportation routes, and eliminating teacher librarian positions.

GSCS estimate they will see 1,400 more students in the fall, but will see decreased funding regardless.

“Even with the additional revenue, we will still receive less per-student funding compared to 2022-23,” the report said.

“When per-student funding decreases, and we are experiencing rates of inflation not been seen for 10 years, the spending power of similar dollars is significantly reduced. This erosion of per-student funding contributed to a $2.5 million funding shortfall.”

There is a plan to hire 43 more teachers, 42 additional supportive instructional staff and 35 more education assistant positions.

The budget report will be submitted for the board’s approval on Monday.