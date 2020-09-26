SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) is reporting a positive case of COVID-19 at Holy Cross High School.

In a news release, the school board said it was notified about the positive case late in the day on Friday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), and is working with public health officials to inform parents and caregivers. The SHA is also conducting contact tracing.

This is the second positive COVID-19 case at Holy Cross since school began on Sept. 8, the release said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all members of our school communities who are ill, and we hope they are doing well,” GSCS said in the release.

The SHA has not declared an outbreak and says the risk of exposure is considered low for anyone who is not a close contact, according to the release.

The school board said classes are set to continue as scheduled.

No further details are being released in order to protect the privacy of the individual.

The school board is reminding students and families to be diligent in performing daily health screenings, stay home if they are ill, call HealthLine 811 if they are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, practice proper hand hygiene and physical distancing, and wear a mask when appropriate.