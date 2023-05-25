Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online

The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.

The image shows an email that appears to be addressed to the division’s elementary school principals asking them to advise teachers planning to attend the Nutrien Children’s Festival not to visit the event’s Rainbow Tent.

The festival's website describes the Rainbow Tent as an all-ages site featuring events “from Drag Queen Storytime to inclusive dress-up performances filled with colour and fun.”

It appears the Catholic school administrators took issue with the description.

“Based on the description on the festival website, engagement and participation by our students in that particular onsite offering would not be supported,” says the email, which appears to be signed by Tom Hickey, the division’s superintendent.

“Please be assured that GSCS schools are still welcome to attend the Children’s Festival. However, we ask that you speak personally with the teacher(s) who may be taking students, and inform them that the Rainbow Tent should not be part of their visit.”

In a statement to CTV News, the GSCS did not deny the existence of the email, but a spokesperson said the division would respond on Friday.

The image circulated on social media, drawing criticism from many LGBTQ2S+ allies and advocates.

“The Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools superintendent of education is currently trying to fuel divide by bullying teachers, students, and chaperones from attending a 'rainbow tent' at the children’s festival in Saskatoon,” former OutSaskatoon director Jack Saddleback tweeted.

Others reached out to CTV News directly.

“I was deeply disturbed by this email that’s been circulating today from the superintendent of the Catholic school system,” one person told CTV News in an email.

“[Hickey] was my homeroom teacher in high school and I loved him. I am part of the LGBTQ2S+ community and as a same-sex parent I feel gutted that this email has been sent out regarding the tent at the Children’s Festival.”