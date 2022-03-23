Saskatoon car dealership defrauded of $250,000, police say
Saskatoon police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a car dealership of $250,000 worth of inventory.
The man, 47, was arrested on March 2, police said in a news release. The fraud happened while he was employed at the dealership between 2015 and 2018, according to police.
He faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to attend court on April 20.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine, where fierce fighting by the country's fast-moving defenders has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
Putin says Russia will switch gas sales to rubles for 'unfriendly' countries, including Canada
Russia plans to switch its gas sales to 'unfriendly' countries to rubles, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, responding to a freeze on Russia's assets by foreign nations over events in Ukraine that he said had destroyed Moscow's trust.
Canadian baby born to surrogate mother in Kyiv rescued
As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues to unfold, a newborn Canadian baby born to a Ukrainian surrogate has been safely evacuated from the country and united with his parents.
BREAKING | Madeleine Albright, 1st female U.S. secretary of state, dies
Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said Wednesday. She was 84.
Jamaica PM tells royals island nation wants to be independent
Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness told Prince William and his wife Kate that his country wants to be 'independent' and to address 'unresolved' issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.
BREAKING | Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months for domestic abuse charges
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
Trudeau calls on European leaders to unite, aid Ukraine and further sanction Russia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making a plea to European leaders to come together as democracies in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and tackle rising uncertainties citizens have about the future. Speaking to European parliamentarians Wednesday, the prime minister said those economic uncertainties have percolated for years, but are now stoked by rising global inflation.
Canada aware of scams tied to Ukraine. Here's what to watch out for
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says it is aware of multiple social media and email fundraiser scams tied to supporting the victims of Russia's attacks on Ukraine, and is warning Canadians to check that charities are registered before donating.
Regina
-
How to treat yourself at home if you have Omicron
Amid the ongoing risk of getting infected with COVID-19, Canadians may be wondering how to go about treating themselves, should they catch the virus. Experts share their advice for handling infection and what supplies to stock up on for recovery.
-
'Canada's best kept secret': Film highlighting Sask. national park named finalist at Cannes World Film Festival
A Saskatchewan-made documentary is one of the finalists in the Cannes World Film Festival.
-
'It is a takeover': Sask. premier frustrated with Liberal, NDP confidence deal
Saskatchewan’s premier voiced his displeasure about a newly announced confidence deal between the federal Liberal and NDP parties that will keep the Liberal government in power into 2025.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect in serious sexual assault of 12-year-old girl
Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in a downtown Winnipeg stairwell involving a 12-year-old girl.
-
How to keep your home safe from water damage as the snow melts
After experiencing one of the snowiest winters to date in Manitoba, residents are facing a high risk of water damage this spring.
-
Winnipeg police officer charged five months after crash in North End: IIU
A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with driving offences nearly five months after a crash in the North End involving an unmarked police cruiser sent three people to hospital.
Calgary
-
RCMP arrest Calgary man wanted in double stabbing at Okotoks campground
RCMP say a Calgary man accused of stabbing two people at a campground south of the city is now in custody.
-
Moose antlers on the loose: Hikers put call out for missing animal shed
A group of hikers from Calgary came across a unique find while exploring in the Alberta Rockies last summer.
-
Alberta-based search and rescue team works to find Ukrainian survivors beneath collapsed buildings
Members of an Alberta search and rescue group are in Ukraine working to save the lives of those trapped beneath the rubble of buildings collapsed by airstrikes.
Edmonton
-
Jason Kenney's leadership to be decided by mail-in ballot, Red Deer vote cancelled
The battle for the premiership of Alberta will not be decided in a hotel ballroom but rather by mail-in ballot, after the United Conservative Party board decided Tuesday to change the rules of its upcoming leadership review.
-
Cut the chat: The rise in popularity of a 'silent service' at the salon
Ever dread the polite but impersonal chit chat that sometimes seems part and parcel of getting a haircut?
-
Driver dead after rear ending semi parked on Highway 43: RCMP
A 39-year-old Red Deer man was killed in a crash near Whitecourt on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
While no one won the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, there were still a number of big winners in Ontario.
-
Need a refresher? Here's what to do if you get COVID-19 in Ontario right now
As restrictions lift and Ontarians begin to venture outside and congregate more frequently, you may need a refresher on what to do if you are infected or exposed to COVID-19.
-
Ontario reports total of 611 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 in ICU
Ontario health officials report there are currently 611 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 174 patients in intensive care.
Ottawa
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING | Freezing rain expected tonight in Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa and the region.
-
One new COVID-19 death reported in Ottawa Wednesday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting one new COVID-19 related death in the city Wednesday.
-
Zexi Li, symbol of resistance to 'Freedom Convoy', given city builder award
Zexi Li, the woman who became a symbol of Ottawa residents' resistance to the 'Freedom Convoy', has been recognized at city hall for her leadership.
Vancouver
-
1 in 3 health-care workers in B.C. likely to quit their jobs: poll
A new poll from the Hospital Employees’ Union is painting a dire picture of the current state of British Columbia’s health-care system.
-
Suspect identified, charged after man pushed down SkyTrain station stairs in caught-on-camera attack
Vancouver police announced a charge against a man in connection to a stranger attack at a downtown SkyTrain station.
-
Man charged in vandalism of Vancouver Komagata Maru memorial tracked down months later
The suspect in a Vancouver vandalism case has been located two months after being charged by police, officers announced Wednesday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri sentenced to 21 months for domestic abuse charges
Disgraced Montreal sports writer Jonah Keri has been sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and a minor.
-
Montreal mother told to leave Eaton Centre for breastfeeding infant son
A Montreal mother says she was aghast and embarrassed after being told by a security guard at the Eaton Centre to stop breastfeeding her infant son or she will have to leave the premises.
-
Quebec public health warns of likely spike in cases, recommends some get another COVID-19 booster
Quebec's public health director says he's warned regional health boards to prepare for a likely spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the coming days as Omicron's subvariant BA.2 spreads through the province.
Vancouver Island
-
Arrest warrant issued for B.C. father missing with daughter
Police in B.C. say an arrest warrant has been issued for a Vancouver Island man who was reported missing with his daughter on Jan. 24 after he failed to hand her over to her mother under a joint custody agreement.
-
Father still seeks answers into suspicious death of 6-year-old son in Port Alberni, B.C.
It's been four years since police started investigating the death of a young boy in Port Alberni, B.C., and his father says he's still fighting for answers.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. building enough homes to meet growing population, but not enough are affordable
The organization representing British Columbia's municipal governments says resolving the province's affordable housing crisis is more complex than just building more homes.
Atlantic
-
Leader of far-right group, woman charged in anti-mask protests outside N.S. top doctor's home
Two people -- including a man who has been identified as the leader of an extremist group -- have been charged after anti-mask protesters gathered outside the home of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health three nights this week.
-
Kalin's Call: Another icy mix expected for the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday
A similar weather system to the one this past weekend will move into the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday.
-
Nova Scotia releases $1.5-billion budget plan, largest in province’s history
Nova Scotia’s Progressive Conservative government is proposing a $1.5-billion capital budget for 2022-23 that focuses on health care, roads, schools, and improving infrastructure.
Northern Ontario
-
Two men charged after officers smell pot at RIDE check: OPP
Provincial police in northern Ontario seized $67K and charged two men from the GTA after officers conducting an impaired driving check "detected the odour of cannabis emanating from the vehicle."
-
Ontario announces new process for how people will register their car
The Ontario government has announced changes to how new vehicles will be registered when people purchase a car.
-
Jerry Dias accepted money from COVID-19 rapid test supplier, Unifor alleges
Unifor says former president Jerry Dias engaged in a number of ethical breaches, including accepting $50,000 from a supplier of COVID-19 rapid test kits that he promoted to employers of Unifor members, several of whom purchased those test kits.
London
-
Local families outraged at dog rescue's social media post
There’s outrage online Wednesday after a local animal rescue organization posted it will not permit families of children with autism to adopt dogs.
-
London’s top 10 construction projects in 2022 a preview of traffic nightmares
Get ready to pack your patience. Spring means the beginning of construction season in London and city staffers have released the top ten projects of 2022.
-
LHSC reporting slight bump in COVID patients Wednesday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a slight increase in the number of inpatients being treated for COVID Wednesday.