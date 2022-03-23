Saskatoon car dealership defrauded of $250,000, police say

Saskatoon police have arrested a man for allegedly defrauding a car dealership of $250,000 worth of inventory.

The man, 47, was arrested on March 2, police said in a news release. The fraud happened while he was employed at the dealership between 2015 and 2018, according to police.

He faces charges of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. He has been released on an undertaking and is scheduled to attend court on April 20.