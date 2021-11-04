Saskatoon businesses prepping for Christmas parties

SASKATOON -

Some businesses hampered by COVID-19 restrictions during last year's Christmas season are optimistic for a better year in 2021.

“We have a very busy Christmas season ahead,” said owner of Saskatoon Party Rentals Lee Jones.

“Last year was basically non-existent.”

Saskatoon Party Rentals offers cocktails classes, photo booths, bottle flipping bartenders, and décor for events. In 2020 the company lost tens of thousands of dollars due to public health orders in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jones expects to be busy from late November to the end of December with Christmas parties.

“I think that people are into smaller parties, not so much corporate but little events just in case of restrictions, that’s what I’m guessing,” Jones told CTV News.

The Alt Hotel is another business looking to cash in on a busy holiday season. It’s estimating it has four to five Christmas parties booked every weekend from mid-November to mid-January.

“Christmas Parties this year are very encouraging. It’s looking fairly positive,” general manager Corinne Lund said.

Unable to host Christmas parties last year, she estimates the hotel would have lost well in the tens of thousands of dollars. Similar to Saskatoon Party Rentals it’s also seeing smaller gatherings.

“Typically, corporate Christmas parties were quite large, maybe 200 or 300 people,” said Lund.

“The trend seems to be that they are breaking down into smaller departments - 30, 40, 50 people.”

Similar to weddings there is no proof of vaccination requirement for private gatherings like Christmas parties.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said guidance on Christmas and New Year’s Eve will be announced closer to those dates.

“I think from a consumer’s perspective, you go into these meetings and you’re sitting there, people that you know are double vaccinated, may have had temperatures checks on their way in, there’s a great sense of security,” said President and CEO Hospitality Saskatchewan Jim Bence.