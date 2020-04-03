SASKATOON -- As the COVID-19 pandemic proceeds, both essential and non-essential businesses have been taking measures to ensure both employees and customers are kept safe.

Owners of the Saskatoon-based grocery store Super fresh Asian Market have been ensuring that each employee is wearing a mask and rubber gloves.

“We wear it to make sure that everyone is safe, it keeps us employees protected and it also keeps everyone else safe as well,” said employee Michelle Wong.

Customers entering the grocery store are also offered a mask and gloves when entering the business, however the grocery store added that each customer has the right to refuse if they are not comfortable wearing the items.

“It is really nice that stores are keeping open and able to serve us,” said customer Andy Liu.

“I noticed they were wearing a mask and gloves and keeping us safe and protected in these times are great.”

The owners of the grocery store say they have shortened the hours of operation as a way of supporting its staff during the pandemic. The grocery store is now closing the doors at 6:30 p.m. instead of the regular 9 p.m.

“We are finding different ways to support our customers, we have even begun delivery service,” said Wong.

Meanwhile, Collective Coffee is giving customers a text-to-order option.

“We have crafted a working environment that takes all the health mandates into consideration and allows our staff to keep working,” said owner Jackson Wiebe.

When approaching the coffee shop, customers will find a piece of paper showing the option. Customers can then text their coffee order to the number displayed and then indicate if they would like their coffee delivered or picked up in front of the coffee shop.

“It keeps an acceptable barrier between the customer and our delivery so that we can safely deliver people's coffee and coffee beans,” said Wiebe.

Collective Coffee also offers customers the option to order coffee beans online, a new way of business that Wiebe hopes will keep him connected to his customers while his doors remain closed during pandemic.

“Having the text gives us a personal connection to people and still wish them well on their day,” said Wiebe.