Saskatoon businesses confident about future, survey says

Saskatoon businesses are feeling optimistic about their future prospects, and that of the city itself, according to a recent Chamber of Commerce survey.

Seven out of ten businesses said they were “somewhat or very confident” in Saskatoon’s economic outlook.

Seventy-nine per cent indicated they believed there were enough opportunities for their business to grow, compared to 66 per cent last year.

“This jump in business confidence and optimism confirms that economic momentum is on our side and the horizon looks bright for our city and province,” Chamber CEO Jason Aebig said in a news release.

“The outstanding question is whether labour challenges and inflation will weaken our ability to capitalize on this momentum and capture the opportunities in front of us.”

The survey results show that 27 per cent of Saskatoon businesses are concerned about the labour shortage and 17 per cent are worried about inflation.

Fifty-two per cent said they were expecting to hire more employees in the next year and only 34 per cent are confident they can find candidates.

To handle this, 56 per cent of respondents said they would be focusing on existing workers and 47 per cent will invest in training to help fill in gaps.

Despite the labour challenge, 62 per cent of businesses said they expect their revenue to increase in the next year, which is up from 46 per cent in 2021.

The Saskatoon Business Barometer survey was sent out between August 29 and September 26. There were over 400 responses from the city’s business community.