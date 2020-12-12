SASKATOON -- A push to buy local has been helping sales, according to the Handmade House, which says as Christmas gets closer, more people are stopping by.

The Handmade House is a local business Co-op that features only handmade crafts and gifts made in the province.

They have been around for more than 50 years, but with the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the way they do business, they was getting worried about having to shut down.

“This year I think we were all a little concerned that we might be sunk,” said Bobbi Taylor, a working member.

As Christmas gets closer, Taylor said things have begun to pick back up, having customers even wait outside for their turn in the store with the customer limit of two.

Taylor said that she believes the push to shop local has made some headway and people are thinking about where they are buying their Christmas gifts.

“I think that there’s a real movement afoot to have people spend their dollars close to home,” Taylor said.

“They want to support their local businesses, their neighbours. I’m sure Amazon and Wal-Mart are gong to be just fine.”

The city began to offer free parking on Saturdays in any city-managed public pay parking area, an idea that Brent Penner, executive director of the Broadway business improvement district, said could help people decide to shop local.

“The hope is that people will support their local businesses. It means more this year than probably any other before, to ensure these businesses have a good month of December,” Penner said.

Taylor agrees that the free parking will help during the holiday rush and said that Saturdays will be one of their busiest days of the week this winter.

Free Saturday parking will be in effect until March 27.