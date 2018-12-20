

Francois Biber, CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon business community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

On Dec. 13, Garry Viden and his wife Rose were travelling on Highway 5 about 15 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Around 12 p.m. their vehicle, a Ford Taurus, collided head-on with a cube truck, according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

Viden, who was weeks away from his 72nd birthday, died at the scene. Firefighters needed to cut Rose from the vehicle. She was transported to Royal University Hospital by STARS Air Ambulance with serious injuries. She continues to recover in hospital.

An entrepreneur in Saskatoon focused on health, wellness and business coaching, Viden owned Mastermind Connectors. From the company’s Facebook page, it says the company’s goal is “to help people become free of weight problems and learn how to eat for fuel and energy.”

Mastermind Connectors also teaches home based businesses, teaching entrepreneurs how to build their “tribe” by attracting the right prospects and expanding their business network.

Following the crash an outpouring of support from friends and family flooded Viden’s Facebook page. Viden’s friends shared stories of meeting him in Saskatoon at various business networking functions, including Club Connect – a twice-a-month breakfast hosted by the NSBA.

Keith Moen, executive director with the NSBA tells CTV News how Viden took the lead role with Club Connect. The next breakfast will be a somber one, he said.

“He was always a friendly face to see so it’s going to be strange and absolutely sad to go to the next Club Connect and not see him because there’s going to be a void there for sure,” Moen said. “I’m sure I won’t be the only one with a tear in my eye, there will be lots of us who will be quite sad.”