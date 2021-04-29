SASKATOON -- A crash involving a train and an Access Transit bus earlier this year largely resulted from a driver's choice in parking location, according to a city report.

The crash happened at a CP rail crossing at 20th Street West near Avenue L South on the morning of Jan. 20. It did not result in any serious injuries.

There was one passenger aboard the bus.

The city's investigation found there were "safe alternatives" for parking, that did not encroach on the rail line.

The driver involved has been subject to "appropriate remedial action" and information sessions have been held for all Access Transit drivers concerning appropriate parking locations in the area, according to the report.

The report also says the city is working with CP rail to make improvements to the intersection.

The city says the work planned for this summer will have an "overall positive impact by

clearly re-establishing the curb and sidewalk areas."

The report requested by Councillor Darren Hill shortly after the crash will be before the city's transportation committee next week.