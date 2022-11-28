Saskatoon budget talks get underway, higher tax proposed
The City of Saskatoon’s budget deliberations are underway, with administration proposing to further hike pre-approved property taxes.
City council initially approved a 3.53 per cent tax increase for the 2023 budget in November 2021, as part of the city’s new multi-year budget process.
Now, administration is considering raising the property tax hike up to 4.38 per cent.
Under the new rate, an owner with a home valued at $344,000 would pay about $7.28 more per month — up from the originally approved $5.87 per month.
Clae Hack, the city’s chief financial officer, introduced the budget on Monday.
Hack said the city is facing new financial pressures this year, unforeseen when the budget was discussed in 2021.
The city is incurring higher costs for fuel, natural gas, materials and labour — leaving a $2.29 million gap that needs to be covered by property taxes, according to Hack.
Discover Saskatoon CEO Steph Clovechok spoke against the increase. Clovechok said the added cost would be another blow to businesses already struggling.
“Travel has not returned by any means to its pre-pandemic levels and neither has sport travel, and those are our bread and butter in our visitor economy,” Clovechok told CTV News, after presenting to city hall.
Clovechok said if the new hike moves ahead “business are going to have to consider where they redistribute this additional cost,” which will likely be passed on to the consumer.
“Room rates might go up, or a restaurant might have to charge more, or retailers might have to mark things up,” Clovechok said.
The property tax hike of 4.38 per cent is a recommendation. The finalized rate is in the hands of city councillors.
Mayor Charlie Clark joined the meeting virtually on Monday. Clark said he was stuck in Lloydminster in the snowstorm.
The mayor is expected to be back in-person on Tuesday for the second day of budget talks.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname
The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Government can't solve housing issues alone, private sector must be involved: CMHC
A new report by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says government alone can't solve the country's housing affordability challenges.
TD-Canada Post lending program paused after suspicious activity detected
TD Bank Group says it paused the MyMoney lending program it recently launched with Canada Post after it detected suspicious activity on its system.
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Joly seeks reprimand of Russian ambassador as embassy tweets against LGBTQ2S+ community
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has directed her department to summon Russia's ambassador over social media postings against LGBTQ2S+ people.
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Transport minister acknowledges 'unacceptable' summer travel issues, says plan is to strengthen passenger bill of rights
Canada's transport minister says the federal government and the country's aviation sector are working on strengthening the passenger bill of rights following a summer plagued by delayed and cancelled flights.
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
Ontario passes housing bill despite criticism from municipalities over funding
The Ontario government has passed housing legislation that overrides some municipal zoning laws and eliminates some development fees in an effort to follow through on the province’s goal of building 1.5 million homes.
Regina
-
Trudeau pledges more than $40M in funding for James Smith Cree Nation
Prime minister Justin Trudeau announced more than $40 million in funding for James Smith Cree Nation during a visit to the community on Monday.
-
Two arrested, improvised gun seized after shooting: Regina police
Two people were charged following a shooting in northeast Regina over the weekend.
-
Burning of the Brand, Canadian alpaca fibers on full display at Agribition
The Burning of the Brand marked the return of Canadian Western Agribition in Regina on Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government reintroduces bill to ease liquor rules, aims to change pot tax
The Manitoba government is making another attempt at loosening restrictions on liquor sales and is changing the way it taxes cannabis.
-
Parts of Manitoba to be hit with over 20 cm of snow on Monday
Those living in central Manitoba should prepare for snowy conditions to start the week.
-
Temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End goes up in flames
A temporary encampment in Winnipeg’s West End went up in flames on Sunday evening.
Calgary
-
Opposition calls Smith's directives on COVID policies 'intimidation'
Premier Danielle Smith says she is glad to see many employers and businesses who are changing their protocols on vaccination but critics are suggesting these changes are being made because of "harassment and threats."
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Danielle Smith declines to give specifics on 'mistakes' referenced in Alberta address
Premier Danielle Smith said last week that she is "far from perfect" and can "make mistakes" – but has declined to give further details about what specifically she was referring to.
Edmonton
-
Alberta not proceeding with Premier Smith's bill to protect COVID-19 unvaccinated
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is rolling back on a promise to introduce legislation this fall that would have outlawed restrictions on people not vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
'Something special': 3 local kids, all bantam teammates 10 years ago, reunite as Edmonton Oilers
James Hamblin had a huge smile Monday when he spoke about his first NHL call up. He had tears streaming down his face just hours earlier.
-
Is Alberta's approach to addiction truly behind the declining number of drug-poisoning deaths?
While the Alberta government and federal Conservative party claim the province's recovery-oriented care model is the reason that fatal drug poisonings have decreased by almost 50 per cent over a year, the statistic doesn’t show the full picture, cumulative data analysis shows.
Toronto
-
Company who helped police crack 1983 cold case murders reveals how they did it
The company that helped the Toronto police crack a decades-old cold case is revealing more details about how they identified a suspect in the grisly murders of two Toronto women in 1983.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Arrest made in gruesome 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women
A 61-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murders of two Toronto women nearly 40 years ago. The suspect, who was living in Moosonee, Ont., was taken into custody on Thursday and brought back to Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa city manager announces retirement just days before LRT report released
Ottawa city manager Steve Kanellakos has announced he is leaving his role, effective immediately.
-
New council, old problems: LRT the first order of business for new term
The new Ottawa city council is dealing with an old problem as it meets for the first time since being sworn in.
-
Just Good Compost: A local project for the planet in Almonte
If you live in Almonte, a local family is looking for your kitchen scraps. They'll even come to your door to pick them up. It's part of a new pilot project in the Ottawa Valley community.
Vancouver
-
West Kelowna man fatally struck by vehicle during nighttime neighbourhood stroll
Mounties in West Kelowna have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday evening.
-
Caught on camera: B.C. police officer punches man during arrest after Offspring concert
An Abbotsford police officer was caught on camera punching a man twice in the face during the course of an arrest this weekend, prompting a review by the department and a provincial watchdog.
-
Semi driver caught with open alcohol bottles in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, police say
A semi driver was caught with open liquor in Surrey, B.C., was handed a 90-day driving prohibition and has had his truck impounded, according to Mounties.
Montreal
-
Alleged Chinese spy in Quebec freed on bail ahead of trial
A former employee of Quebec's power utility who is charged with spying on behalf of China was granted bail Monday while he awaits trial.
-
Most French-speakers support right of anglophones to get important government services in English: poll
The majority of French-speaking Quebecers support the right for Quebec's anglophones to get important government services in English, according to a new poll.
-
High school northeast of Montreal evacuated due to bomb threat
Officials say students and staff are safe after a high school in Repentigny, Que. was evacuated Monday after receiving a bomb threat.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP recover 3 bodies after float plane crash off Vancouver Island
Mounties say they have recovered the bodies of all three people who were aboard a float plane that crashed off B.C.'s central coast last week.
-
BC Ferries workers ask for religious exemption from clean-shaven rule
A union representing marine workers is taking BC Ferries to task over one of the company's policies regarding facial hair.
-
Man seriously injured after falling two storeys at Uptown mall during police call: IIO
B.C.'s police watchdog is looking into an incident that left a man with serious injuries after he fell at least two storeys at Uptown Shopping Centre in Saanich, B.C.
Atlantic
-
Roadside delivery: Nova Scotia baby born in family car
A Nova Scotia family’s baby delivery story is sure to be shared for many years to come after their baby was born along the side of the road on the way to the hospital.
-
Shania Twain announces second show in Moncton
Shania Twain has added six new concert dates to her upcoming “Queen of Me” tour, including a second show at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B.
-
Nova Scotia fees for licensed daycares to drop another 25 per cent on Dec. 31
Daycare fees are to drop a further 25 per cent in Nova Scotia beginning Dec. 31, under a $605-million funding agreement between the federal and provincial governments signed in 2021.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins, Ont., woman who had chiropractor treat her diabetes ends up in a coma
A professional health standards review committee is calling for a review of sanctions for a Timmins chiropractor whose patient ended up in a diabetic coma.
-
What we know so far about accused murderer Joseph George Sutherland
Nearly 40 years after Joseph George Sutherland allegedly killed two women in Toronto, the now 61-year-old has been arrested.
-
Supervised consumption site in Sudbury helps ensure users are ‘safe’
Sudbury's supervised consumption site has been open for almost two months. Officials said it's a low-barrier environment to help people who use drugs feel comfortable, supported, connected and safe.
London
-
Charges laid following alleged shooting at east London, Ont. motel
A 'possible shooting' at an east London, Ont. motel on Friday has resulted in charges, with police arresting one man and issuing a warrant of arrest for a second, London police said Monday.
-
Trudeau accepts portrait of his father by London, Ont. artist
London artist Eric Drummond said he is honoured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has accepted a portrait of his late father, former prime minister Pierre Trudeau. The painting was presented to the prime minister by London North Centre MP Peter Fragiskatos last week.
-
Special weather statement issued, strong winds forecasted Wednesday
A cold front will move into the London, Ont. area Wednesday, with rain and strong winds expected. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement warning of winds gusting upward of 80 km/h Wednesday in London.