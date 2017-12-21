The Tyndalls might just be Saskatoon’s top gymnastics family, and now they have the paperwork to prove it.

The two oldest brothers in the family are already competing in the NCAA’s Big Ten Conference, and with youngest Jesse Tyndall now committed to Ohio State University, the family has a hat trick of scholarships to Division 1 schools.

"Really big relief. It was the most exciting time in my life, but also really stressful,” said Jesse, a Grade 12 student at Holy Cross High School, of choosing Ohio State. “Having to decide, to this point, was probably the biggest decision I've made in my life so far."

Jesse’s oldest brother, Wyatt Tyndall, is in his junior year at Penn State University and notes a big difference between the atmosphere at Taiso Gymnastics in Saskatoon, where the brothers train, and the competition in the NCAA.

“Here it was very quiet. It’s very professional,” said the 21-year-old, who's in Saskatoon for the holidays. “I mean, it's professional there in a different sense, where it's a lot more hype, it's a lot more exciting.”

Mitch Tyndall, the middle brother and a freshman with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, agrees.

"The level of gymnastics is really good,” he said of the NCAA. “And then just the energy is nothing like I've ever experienced before. People screaming all the time, so it was super exciting.”

Their parents, Janice and Don Tyndall, are now soaking up all the time they have with Jesse, before all three of their sons live and compete south of the border.

“It’s going to be weird having all three in different places,” said Janice. “I’ve always got an app on my phone that tells me what the weather is like where they are so I know.”

Now they need to figure out who to cheer for when all three brothers start to compete against each other.

“When they do compete against each other, it’s going to be exciting, but we’re definitely going to have to wear a piece of clothing of this and a hat of that,” laughed Don.