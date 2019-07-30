

CTV Saskatoon





The City of Saskatoon has changed several bylaws to incorporate gender neutral language.

"We have a done a series of housekeeping to our bylaws in order to make sure that they reflect what the human rights legislation says around gender neutral language, so that anybody who is reading those bylaws sees themselves included and they provide that sense of belonging in the city that we want everyone to feel," Mayor Charlie Clark said.

During Monday's council meeting, a total of eight bylaws were amended to better reflect gender neutral language.

For example, the Fire and Protective Services Amendment Bylaw was amended by replacing "him" with "the fire chief" and replacing "journeyman" with "journeyperson."