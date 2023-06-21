Saskatoon bridge fire spread to hard-to-reach utility cavity

The Saskatoon Fire Department says a fire that started in an encampment under the University Bridge has spread to a hard-to-reach utility cavity.

Fire crews have shut down all traffic to the bridge while they work with city engineers and utility workers to determine the extent of the fire and monitor the integrity of the bridge.

“This is a complete closure and there will be no access to the bridge during this time,” a city news release said.

Saskatoon fire crews were called out to an encampment fire under a city bridge around 12:41 a.m. Wednesday.

“The fire is in a location that is difficult to extinguish,” a fire department news release said Wednesday morning.

The city said the fire was under control but crews were still on scene looking for hot spots by 3:30 p.m.

Work crews drilled into the bridge deck for firefighters to apply water at specific locations to control temperatures and avoid risk to the bridge.

According to a City of Saskatoon news release, the fire started on a mattress in an archway under the bridge and spread to the underside of the bridge deck where old wooden forms used to repair the bridge in 1972 were exposed.

This ignited a fire in an internal utility cavity that the city says is difficult to reach.

The city says there doesn’t appear to be any major structural damage to the bridge, “however, further evaluations are necessary to determine the overall impact.”

Detailed inspections will take place prior to reopening, the city said.

Pederstrians and cyclists are asked to stay away from the barricaded walkways of the University Bridge.

Spadina Crescent is closed between 24 and 25 Streets, the city said. Pedestrian walkways would also be closed, according to the release.

Drivers on the east side of the bridge are encouraged to take Clarence Avenue to 12th Street and use the Broadway Bridge, the city said.

Those on the west side are asked to take alternative routes downtown and use the Broadway Bridge.

Saskatoon buses will also be impacted by the closure. Riders are advised to use transit service alerts and real-time bus information apps.

