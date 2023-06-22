Saskatoon bridge expected to reopen late Thursday following fire

Saskatoon’s University Bridge remains closed as crews work to repair holes drilled into the decking by firefighters as they battled flames that spread to the interior of the structure.

Fire crews have cleared the scene and there’s no longer a fire risk to the bridge, and crews have said there doesn’t appear to be structural damage, according to a City of Saskatoon news release.

The city says the fire started on a mattress in an archway under the bridge and spread to the underside of the bridge deck where old wooden forms used to repair the bridge in 1972 were exposed. This ignited a fire in a difficult to reach internal cavity.

📢 UPDATE: University Bridge remains closed (June 21). The fire appears to have started from a mattress in an encampment on top of an archway under the bridge.

The fire is under control, but precautionary measures underway.

University Bridge is expected to be reopened by late Thursday afternoon, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Walkways have been reopened to pedestrians and cyclists.

Spadina Crescent has also fully reopened to traffic.

The city is reminding the public to stay away from unauthorized areas on any bridge structure and to contact the police if they see others doing so.