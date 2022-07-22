Saskatoon bridge damaged in hit-and-run will cost $850,000 to fix

The city is left footing the bill after a Saskatoon bridge was damaged in a hit-and-run earlier this year.

In early February, city staff identified "significant damage" to the 108th Street overpass on Circle Drive.

An over-height vehicle struck the overpass, with the worst damage occurring on the south side of the bridge, according to a report from city administration.

In the report, city staff asks council to approve a $850,000 transfer from a city reserve fund dedicated for major bridge repairs.

If the identity of the driver was known, the report says the city could potentially recover the cost through an insurance claim.

"No vehicle collision report was received through normal reporting channels," the city administration report says.

"Administration has filed a police report, however, at the time of writing this report the vehicle has not been identified."

While the bridge has been deemed structurally sound, the eastbound curb lane above the affected area remains closed until repairs can be completed.

The plan heads to council on Monday for potential approval.