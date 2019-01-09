The new owner of Mylynh Bridal & Sew wants to bring in a new line of eco-friendly wedding dresses and help businesses in developing countries.

Jeanny Buan also wants to offer fair prices, empower women and provide equal pay.

“It’s not very easy, more so for Canada. Canadian dresses are more expensive because of the labour and how much we pay,” she said.

Born in the Philippines and no stranger to minimal living, Buan is using her upbringing to shape the bridal business into a sustainable one.

“I’ve lived an ethical and sustainable life not because I wanted to, but because we had to.”

Buan is connecting with factories in other countries to find the right fit - but any company can claim they’re ethical, which is why she plans on visiting factories first-hand. She hopes the sustainable line will come to life by the end of the year.

She has also donated some of her earnings to help build classrooms where more than 150 Indonesian girls are learning English.

“Our goal is to build 37 classrooms, before I left in May we already started building four,” she said.

An additional five per cent of the company’s sales from this January and February will be donated to Answering the Cry of the Poor, a non-profit organization that sends children to school. The program also builds houses for unprivileged families in poor countries.

Mylynh Bridal & Sew is also a safe place for the LGBTQ community with one-on-one consultations available outside of store hours to add comfort, she said.

While most brides only wear their wedding dress for a single day, Buan hopes the difference their purchase makes will live on.