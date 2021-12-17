Saskatoon boys were malnourished and had 'unusual' injuries, doctor testifies in trial

Saskatoon -

The pediatrician who assessed two boys who were allegedly abused and kept in a locked, empty room took the stand in a Saskatoon child abuse trial on Friday.

In December of last year, police were called to a home in the 600 block of Lenore Drive for reports of a boy spotted on a roof.

Officers then found the seven-year-old boy’s four-year-old brother confined in a room.

The boys’ 36-year-old aunt and her 28-year-old boyfriend have been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, unlawful confinement and assault with a weapon.

Under a court-ordered publication ban, the accused can not be named in order to protect the identity of their alleged victims.

Dr. William Weiler assessed the boys on Dec. 7, 2020, the day police were called to the home.

Weiler testified the children were underweight and their bodies were covered in bruises, scratches and scabs.

The doctor determined the children “suffered multiple traumatic events” and the seven-year-old’s “degree of malnutrition was very obvious.”

Earlier in the trial, the defence suggested some injuries may have been accidental or caused by a pet cat. But the doctor disagreed, classifying the injuries as “inflicted.”

“The number [of injuries] is beyond what I would ever expect from accidental play,” he testified.

Pictures of the boys injuries were projected on a screen in the Saskatoon provincial courtroom.

The pediatrician said the boys had “unusual” patterns of bruising and scabbing.

One of the photos showed clustered bruising on the seven-year-old’s leg.

“Accidental bruises are typically not clustered,” Weiler said.

Another picture showed dotted scabs in a row across the oldest boy’s hairline.

“The pattern of injury is very concerning,” the pediatrician said.

Weiler testified both boys were malnourished. The doctor referenced a drop on the children’s weight charts.

He said it is alarming for kids to lose weight when they’re meant to be growing.

Photos of the seven-year-old’s ribs visible through his skin were shown in court.

Hours before the Dec. 7 hospital assessment, court heard the seven-year-old boy escaped through a window of a room he was confined in.

The window the seven-year-old crawled through. (Saskatoon Provincial Court)

Police say when officers arrived to help the boy down from the roof, they found his four-year-old brother in an empty room — kept tied shut with yellow rope.

Court heard the aunt's boyfriend was asleep during the boy's escape and didn’t answer the door when police knocked.

The now eight-year-old boy took the stand for three days during the trial.

He testified he crawled through the window because his brother vomited in the room.

He said he wanted to find a towel to clean the vomit because he was scared of how his aunt would react to the mess.

The boy said his aunt would scratch, kick and hit him — sometimes using a hairbrush or metal broomstick.

“She kicked me lots in the back,” the boy testified, earlier in the trial.

"She hits really hard," he said.

Weiler is scheduled to be cross-examined by the defence on Monday.