Saskatoon boy with brain tumour meets his superhero, The Rock

A Saskatoon boy diagnosed with a rare pediatric brain tumour has met his hero.

Five-year-old Jett Reis had a video call with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson about three weeks ago.

In a recent Instagram post, Johnson said the chat was the best part of his day.

"Thank you so much for even giving me the time to say hello to you and meet you," he told Jett.

In the post, the actor and former wrestler described Jett as strong, calm and brave, having endured 30 rounds of radiation without sedation.

"This little boy looks up to me as a superhero. He believes I’m brave, strong, funny and kind. Maybe I’m a few of those things, but in this moment talking to him, I just don’t know. But what I do know is that this little boy is way stronger, braver and kinder than I’ll ever be."

Jett has Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, which has no cure. According to Johnson, Jett has lost the ability to speak but understands conversations and uses a thumbs up or thumbs down to respond.

Johnson said he speaks to many kids and adults fighting for their lives - a while he is normally able to "keep it together," this time he was too emotional to speak and could only muster an "I’m sorry.”

"This FaceTime call took place three weeks ago and as soon as I ended this call, I was jumping on a plane to fly home just in time to tuck my little girl, Jazzy into bed. It was her birthday. She was the same age as Jett. I guess that’s why it all hit me.

"I don’t why things like this happen the way they do. I just don’t know. But, it was such a privilege for me to talk to Jett and his family. I’m in awe of his bravery and the strength of his parents, Larisa and Manny.

"Thanks everyone out there for reading this and saying a little prayer and sending positive vibes Jett’s way."