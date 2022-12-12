Saskatoon boy hit by SUV was saved by bike helmet, family says

The family of a Saskatoon boy struck by an SUV on Dec. 6 is crediting a bike helmet with saving his life.

Mia O'Soup told CTV news her younger brother Enoch was in the middle of a crosswalk at the time of the collison.

“The last thing he said he saw was the crosswalk light and then out of nowhere, he got hit," O’Soup, said.

“Witnesses said … they weren't sure if it was him or what it was in the air, but he ended up flying onto the windshield of the SUV, then over the back of it onto the bumper and then he hit the ground.”

Enoch was crossing the street at the intersection of Central Avenue and Fedoruk Road when he was struck.

“He ended up cracking the windshield, like shattered it pretty much,” she said.

O’Soup said her brother was taken to Royal University Hospital, where he stayed for just seven hours before being released with a concussion, slight swelling on the side of his head, and a sore leg.

“The doctors were saying if he wasn't wearing his helmet he would more than likely be dead right now, because the crack in his helmet they said would be in his skull,” O’Soup said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to replace Enoch’s bike.

“His bike got totally dismantled, and that's honestly his passion right now is biking,” said O’Soup.

Saskatoon police are investigating the collison.