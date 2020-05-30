SASKATOON -- Bags filled with bottles and cans were piled high into a storage container outside of the Travelodge Hotel in Saskatoon on Saturday as volunteers raised money for KidSport.

"Travelodge and Airline Hotels reached out to us that they wanted to do something for the community," said Jennifer Peterson, KidSport provincial coordinator.

"They wanted to do a contactless bottle drive. So we have vehicles pulling through and they stay in their cars. We have volunteers go out and grab it. All the proceeds will be donated to KidSport Saskatoon."

A shipping container donated by Big Steel box was nearly full after four hours. They’ll be collecting until 4 p.m. Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Peterson said they are looking forward to when kids will be playing sports again. They hope the money raised at the bottle drive will help when that time comes.

"It’s super fun, you get to interact with people from a safe distance of course, and you get to see all the wonderful people dropping off their bottles," volunteer Alyson Howey said.

Howey heard about the event through her dad, who is on the board at Kid Sport, and she jumped at the opportunity to volunteer.

Any frontline workers during the pandemic can pick out some baked goods in exchange for their recyclables.

"Again, we just wanted to say thank you to the community. There’s lots of essential services workers, frontline workers, including our own that have been working through these times to keep us fed and safe and informed and all of that," said Lynn Flury, cooperate director of marketing at Airline Hotels.