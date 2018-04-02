Saskatoon-born makeup artist Geralyn Wraith dies
Makeup artist Geralyn Wraith is shown in this Sept. 29, 2017, handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Jeannie Lee
Victoria Ahearn, The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 2, 2018 4:08PM CST
TORONTO - Acclaimed Canadian makeup artist Geralyn Wraith, who was an integral part of homegrown shows including "The Kids in the Hall" and "Kim's Convenience," has died.
"Kim's Convenience" star Jean Yoon tells The Canadian Press that Wraith died Friday in hospital in Toronto after an illness.
Wraith was born in Saskatoon and had dozens of credits to her name, many of them at the CBC.
Her friends and colleagues took to Twitter to express their condolences.
"The Kids in the Hall" star Scott Thompson wrote that Wraith was a "makeup genius" who co-created all of their characters.
Actress-producer Jennifer Podemski posted that the two were good friends who worked together for 20 years.
More Stories
- Family confirms identity of man found dead in downtown apartment
- The spring that hasn't sprung; Prairie cold snap could last through April
- CanniMed CEO resigns, Aurora Cannabis SVP takes role in interim
- Plastic bags banned from household blue bins in Saskatoon
- Saskatoon-born makeup artist Geralyn Wraith dies
- Cold weather suspends weight restrictions on Sask. highways
- Baseball museum honours Saskatchewan sports history in a really big way
- Federal government has 'turned a corner' in First Nations child welfare, minister claims