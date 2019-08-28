

CTV Saskatoon





The Saskatoon Blades trimmed its roster in half following the end of the team’s training camp.

Of the team’s 36 players six remain unsigned.

They include Saskatoon Contact Jaeden Mercier, plus 2018 draftee Alex Bernauer and 2019 bantam draft picks Ben Saunderson, Cale Ashcroft and Austin Elliott.

Pre-season action for the Blades begins Aug. 30 in Regina against the Pats. The Blades stay in Regina for a game against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Aug. 31.

Home fans will have the chance to catch the team in pre-season action on Sept. 6 when they host the defending WHL champion Prince Albert Raiders in Warman. The Blades welcome the Winnipeg ICE to SaskTel Centre on Sept. 13 and 14.

Last year, the Blades finished second in the eastern conference with a 45-15 record. The Blades were ousted in the second round of the WHL playoffs by the Raiders.