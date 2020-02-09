SASKATOON -- After a big 8-2 win on Saturday, a 4-3 overtime victory on Sunday helped the Saskatoon Blades take the home and home weekend series against the Moose Jaw Warriors.

The Blades got off to a quick start after Evan Patrician found the net just over two minutes into the first for his fourth goal of the year.

Garret Wright responded for the Warriors later in the first. Both teams then took turns scoring a pair of goals, ending regulation with a score of 3-3.

The game went to overtime when Tristen Robins scored his 26th of the year to secure the win for the Blades.

Robins finished the game with one goal and two assists.

The Blades are back in action on Wednesday, February 12 hosting the Brandon Wheat Kings.