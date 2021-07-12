SASKATOON -- After three seasons with the Saskatoon Blades, head coach Mitch Love is moving on after accepting a head coaching position with the American Hockey League’s Stockton Heat, an affiliate team for the Calgary Flames.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Love said the decision wasn't an easy one but necessary to continue to grow his career.

“I don’t know if it is a good time or not, it was an opportunity that I felt like I just couldn't pass up and I wanted another challenge in my coaching career and here we are with the flames,” said Love.

Under Love’s leadership, the Blades posted a 95-44-12-4 record over three seasons and currently rank in the top 5 in the Western Hockey League.

He said that even though he is stepping down, the team will still be in good hands with a new head coach calling the shots.

“They are going to be a very competitive team again here in the upcoming season in front of fans at Sasktel Centre again which will be excellent coming out of this pandemic and I’m really excited the progress this team is going to have now with a new bench boss,” Love said.

Blades president and general manager Colin Priestner said it was a bittersweet moment when he learnt of Love’s departure but is grateful for everything he has brought to the club.

“The sign of a good leader in my opinion is someone that leaves something better than they left it and if they're not there, it doesn't mean things are going to fall apart and I think Mitch is exemplary of that,” said Collin.

“It’s going to be a very good opportunity for the next guy because of the work Mitch has done.”

Looking back on his time with the organization, Love said it’s not just the hockey he will miss.

“I’m going to miss the area and I’m going to miss the community, what a great hockey market” said Love.

The Saskatoon Blades have not chosen a new coach as of yet but Priestner said there have been a number of applicants that have piqued his interest and he is hoping to hand the title down soon.