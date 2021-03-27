SASKATOON -- On Friday night the Saskatoon Blades defeated the Regina Pats by a score of 7-3, which was their seventh win in their first eight games, the organization's best start.

“It’s a good accomplishment, for our organization, you know because it is a storied franchise in the league,” said Blades head coach Mitch Love.

Blades defenseman Aidan De La Gorgendiere collected four assists, while forwards Colton Dach and Chase Wouters each scored a pair of goals.The win was the Blades fifth in a row.

“We won the hockey game, we’re off to a good start, we put ourselves in a good spot but there’s still plenty of hockey to be played,” said Love.

The team has collected 15 points of a possible 16 games, with their only blemish being an overtime loss to the Winnipeg Ice.

The win puts the Blades four points up on the Brandon Wheat Kings for the top spot in the East Division.

“Everyone wants to come to the rink every day and give it your all and I think you do that every day and it shows,” said Blades forward Colton Dach.

There was a bit of controversy around what the Blades' best record was prior to Friday night’s game.

Blades play-by-play Les Lazaruk revealed on Twitter that, there was a mix-up with one of the scores from the 1985-86 season.

The squad had previously believed to of had the record at 6-0-1 before it was discovered the team lost a game it was believed to have won.

Soooo...there is a MAJOR correction to the "best start to a @BladesHockey season thru 7 games in franchise history" story! Pictured is my beat up copy of the first history book in 1987. Not beat up is the list of scores from 1985-86. You can see, that says they were 6-0-1. BUT... pic.twitter.com/5IY0TXkBjf — Les Lazaruk (@Bladesvoice) March 26, 2021

“It is unique, I think regardless of the start or what we have every everybody that’s a part of this thing in the hub is going to remember this year for a long, long time,” said Love.

The Blades are back in action Monday night versus the Prince Albert Raiders at the Brandt Centre at 4 pm.