SASKATOON -- Members of the Saskatoon Blades were at Rochdale Park for a public skate organized by the Lawson Heights Community Association on Sunday.

"We want to get our families and young people out in the winter," Richard Mendernasch, president of Lawson Heights Community Association said.

"We’d like to get people active. We’re very proud of our rinks here in the community."

The event started with a quick game put on by the Blades for the public to watch, before the ice was opened to the public to join the WHL players.

Blades forward Chase Wouters says he looks forward to days like today.

"Yeah, lots of fun to get out here, and we get some hot chocolate out of it and get to meet some people, so its lots of fun," Wouters said.

It wasn’t all hockey however, there was food on hand as well as horse-drawn carriage rides through the park for those not wanting to skate.