Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down 0-3 in playoff series

The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.

And they could be mounting a chance to chase some junior hockey history in the process.

After falling behind 0-3 in their best-of-seven playoff series, the Blades have won two straight as the series shifts to Alberta for game six.

Following a third-period comeback in game four, the Blades returned to Sasktel Centre for game five.

And the goal light would be busy as both teams combined for five goals in the first period.

Tanner Molendyk got Saskatoon on the board first with his second of the playoffs at 5:39 of the first period.

But just over five minutes later, the Rebels would tie it up with an unassisted marker from Kai Uchacz.

However, it was less than a minute later that the Blades would regain the lead when Egor Siderov would fire a shot by Kyle Kelsey on a power-play.

Down 2-1, the Rebels would tie it up again, courtesy of Kai Uchacz, who would knock in a loose puck past Ethan Chadwick for his eighth goal of the playoffs.

The see-saw battle would continue as the Blades regained the lead on another power-play goal from Egor Siderov with 1:57 remaining in the first period, to grab a 3-2 advantage heading into the first intermission.

The Rebels then pulled Kyle Kelsey in exchange for Chase Coward between the pipes.

The flurry of scoring would continue in the second period when Ollie Josephesson would tie the game for Red Deer with his second of the post-season less than two minutes into the frame.

But the Blades would get three unanswered goals from Aidan De La Gorgendiere, Jayden Wiens and Tanner Molendyk to give Saskatoon a 6-3 victory by the time the final buzzer sounded.

The Blades were without Justin Lies, who was serving a suspension for a hit to the head on the Rebels Kalan Lind in game four. Lind had to leave the game and was taken to the hospital.

The Shaunavon-born player was released from the hospital that same night after undergoing some tests.

Lind posted a video Thursday saying he was doing better and still a bit sore, but was wishing luck to his teammates ahead of game five.

The Blades came into the series as the second seed in the eastern conference, while the Red Deer Rebels were the third seed.

Red Deer was dominant for most of the first three games as well as the first period of game four and looked to be cruising to a possible sweep.

But the series appears to have turned when Blades erased a 2-0 deficit in game four and scored four straight goals en route to a 4-2 win to extend their series to a fifth game at SaskTel Centre.

After going down 0-3, the Blades' victories in games four and five now puts them back in the series, forcing a game six in Red Deer.

If the Blades win and force a game seven, they would be on the precipice of making playoff history in the WHL.

Only twice in league history has a team ever come back from a 0-3 series deficit to win 4-3. The last team to do it was the Kelowna Rockets in 2013, who were down 0-3 to Seattle in the first round of the WHL playoffs, before rattling off four straight wins to eliminate the Thunderbirds.

Game six is in Red Deer on Sunday.