SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Blades fell short on Saturday losing to the Prince George Cougars.

The cougars scored 4 times and beat the blades 4-1 at SaskTel Centre.

The Cougars rallied with three goals in the third period, but the Blades couldn't keep up, Cougars player Connor Bowie secured the 4th goal.

Newly acquired Blades player Martin Fasko-Rudas scored the team’s only goal of the night.

The Blades acquired Fasko-Rudas from the Swift Current Broncos at the trade deadline on Friday.

The Blades are scheduled to play their next game on Friday, January 17th against the Swift Current Broncos at Sasktel Centre.