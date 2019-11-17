Saskatoon – The Saskatoon Blades fell short on Saturday losing to the Calgary Hitmen.

The Hitmen managed to put 4 points on the scoreboard to down the blades 4-1 at SaskTel Center.

Saturday's game had a video game theme. The Blades donned jerseys where the logo looked pixelated, just like an old-school video game.

On Sunday the blades have another game at SaskTel Center where they will take on the take on the Moose Jaw Warriors.