SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Blades defeated the Moose Jaw Warriors Sunday afternoon.

The Blades were able to secure 4 points against the Warriors at SaskTel center.

Two goals were scored in the 2nd period, with Zach Huber scoring the first goal and Tristen Robins scoring the 2nd.

In the 3rd period, Riley McKay secured the Blades' third goal, with Zach Huber scoring soon after, securing the trams 4-0 lead.

The Blades are scheduled to play their next game on Wednesday, November 20th against the Spokanne Chiefs in Spokanne, Washington.