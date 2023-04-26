Saskatoon Blades complete historic comeback, rally from 0-3 deficit to win playoff series

A little junior hockey history has been made in Saskatoon.

The Blades have completed a playoff comeback that saw them rally from a 0-3 best-of-seven playoff series deficit against Red Deer, to come back with four straight wins to take the series 4-3.

It’s only the third time in WHL history a team has competed such a comeback.

Game seven was a see-saw battle from the start, with the Red deer Rebels and Saskatoon Blades each exchanging goals in the first period.

Hunter Mayo scored 12:10 into the first period to give Red Deer a 1-0 lead.

But just over two minutes later, Connor Roulette would put away his second of the playoffs for the Blades to even things up.

In the second period, the Blades would grab the lead, courtesy of Spencer Shugrue, who knocked in a rebound following a two-on-one chance for the Blades.

However, Red Deer would strike right back when Ryker Singer got his first goal of the post-season to even things up at two.

In the third period the Blades would regain the lead with a goal from Spencer Shugrue, his second of the game.

Up 3-2, the Blades would expand their lead when Connor Roulette also notched his second of the game to give Saskatoon a 4-2 advantage.

Red Deer kept pressing all game long, showing signs of desperation to tie things up, pelting Austin Elliot with shots from all over the ice.

But Elliot shut the door, making some crucial saves, stopping 23 of 25 shots.

The Blades would add an empty net goal from Vaughn Watterodt to seal it.

Cheers rained down when the buzzer sounded sealing the win, and a playoff comeback that will be etched into the minds of fans for years to come.

It not only was historic from a playoff perspective, but also punched the Blades’ ticket to the conference finals for the first time since 1994.