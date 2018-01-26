Saskatoon Roman Catholic Bishop Mark Hagemoen is standing up against the federal government’s Canada Summer Jobs application.

The Canada Summer Jobs program provides wage subsidies to employers to hire students. Last year, the government-run program created nearly 69,000 jobs in 2017.

The program requires a new box applicants must check off. Organizations applying for the funding must attest to Canadian human rights -- which includes “the right to access safe and legal abortions,” and the right to be free from gender identity discrimination.

“We disagree with the government's interpretation of the Charter and the coercion it is using on those applying for funding,” Hagemoen said.

Many religious groups have said the new attestation section forces many Catholics to choose between their faith and funding that helps run their organizations that have nothing to do with abortion.

“The new policy conflicts directly with the right to freedom of religion,” the bishop wrote.

Hagemoen wrote a letter to Catholic organizations, encouraging concerned Catholics to contact elected officials to oppose the Canada Summer Jobs application outline.

Also in the letter, Hagemoen advised Catholic organizations that want to apply for the funding, to submit a mailed application and leave the “I attest” section -- that shows support for the LGBTQ2 community and the right to abortions -- blank.

"It is not about beliefs or values," Employment Minister Patty Hajdu said Tuesday in Toronto.

"I have reached out to many of the religious leaders across the country ... to let them know that this is about the activities of the organization and the job description.”

The Canada Summer Jobs application deadline is Feb. 2.

-- with files from The Canadian Press