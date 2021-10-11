Saskatoon begins fall street-sweeping this week

SASKATOON -

As Saskatoon crosses over into the fall season, city hall is looking to roll out its annual street-sweeping program.

Beginning Oct. 12, city crews expect to tackle the "leafiest" neighbourhoods, weather permitting, the city said in a news release.

The main purpose of the fall street-sweep is to clear catch basins from debris, reducing the risk of localized flooding once the spring melt returns, the city said.

City street-sweepers will tackle some of Saskatoon’s older neighbourhoods with mature trees including Buena Vista (Oct. 12), Caswell Hill (Oct. 13), City Park, Exhibition, Holiday Park, King George, Mayfair, Nutana, Riversdale and Varsity View.

Residents can find their sweep day on the city’s website.

Before city street-sweepers begin working, residents will see yellow no parking signs.

Residents are asked to pick up leaves on the sidewalk and boulevards beside their property. The city asks residents not to push leaves onto the street as big piles of leaves slow down the sweeping process, the city said.