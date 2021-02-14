SASKATOON -- Despite the streak of bitter cold blanketing Saskatoon, one lucky person will remember February 2021 for a different reason.

Around 12 p.m. on Feb. 12 a person playing the video lottery ticket (VLT) machines at Sports on Tap in Saskatoon won nearly $1.2 million dollars, a spokesperson for the bar said.

The exact amount was $1,182,503.43.

A spokesperson for the bar said nothing close to this amount has ever been won at Sports on Tap.

The restaurant payed out $2,500, but the winner has to claim the rest through Saskatchewan Lotteries.