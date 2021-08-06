Advertisement
Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs plan to donate $150,000 over 10 years with focus on Indigenous charities
Published Friday, August 6, 2021 11:17AM CST Last Updated Monday, August 9, 2021 7:39AM CST
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon band The Sheepdogs have made a commitment to support Indigenous and local charities.
The band plans to donate a minimum of $15,000 annually over the next 10 years to help support various charities, with a focus on organizations that support Indigenous peoples in the community.
The band has committed to re-investing a portion of proceeds from every ticket, album or t-shirt sold, starting Saturday when they perform at the Saskatoon jazz festival.
Member Ryan Gullen told CTV News the band wants to give back after a decade of success following their appearance on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine.
