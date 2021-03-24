SASKATOON -- The Night Oven Bakery is helping people in need during the pandemic by handing out free loaves of bread - no questions asked.

"I’ve always felt that people should have access to food and bread is a staple for many," owner Bryn Rawlyk said.

"So we thought, if someone identified needing a loaf of bread, that they could come here and we would do our best to give them one."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the bakery has handed out about 50 loaves.

Rawlyk says many tactics are needed to tackle the complicated problem of food security.