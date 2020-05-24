SASKATOON -- Remembered for his generosity to the community and his love and passion for art, Hugo Alvarado, 71, died on Saturday.

His daughter Raquel Alvarado posted on Facbook Saturday night in memory of her father.

Alvarado was named CTV News Saskatoon's Citizen of the Year in 2017.

Alvarado co-founded Artists Against Hunger (AAH), a group of artists who organize auction fundraisers. Over its 25 years, the AAH has helped several local organizations including the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre, the Friendship Inn and CHEP Good Food.

“It’s my duty and it’s an honour,” Alvarado said at the Citizen of the Year luncheon in 2018.

Alvarado donated his artwork to various organizations across Saskatoon. He donated art supplies to school children.

Alvarado arrived in Saskatoon in 1976 after being politically exiled from Chile. He told CTV Saskatoon he arrived knowing no English, with just five dollars and a pair of shorts in a bag.

In 2018, he recalled a police officer helping him shortly after he arrived in Saskatoon. He said he was lost and attempted to stay warm in a bus shelter in the middle of winter.

Alvarado said the city welcomed him with warmth.

“I will never forget when I came. I also (had) nothing. When I see people on the street, hungry or single mothers suffering, I just think, ‘I was there,’” he said. “I realized the people were very good to me. They treated me like a friend. They open their hearts and their homes, so this became my home.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.