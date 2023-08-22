Saskatoon artist auctions off work to help relief efforts in Maui
An artist from just outside of Saskatoon pitched in to help residents of Maui as they deal with the aftermath of devastating wildfires.
Money raised from a single art piece auction has grown to support more people as they struggle to get help on the Hawaiian island.
Denyse Klette’s studio is near Dundurn, a long way away from the devastation caused by wildfires in Maui, but she has a connection.
Klette was the first Canadian to join the Disney company as a fine artist. She’s also the artist behind the children’s mural on Broadway. She had shipped her art to the Holle Gallery in Maui earlier this year.
“It was hard to wrap my head around that the whole gallery was gone. The whole street was gone. My art was gone, and my friend’s art was gone,” Klette told CTV News.
“You work four of five months to produce a whole line of artwork, and you ship it with love, and you hope someone takes it home and loves it, now all those are gone,” she says.
Even though she lost a lot of income in the fire, with 10 pieces of art going up in flames, her thoughts turned to helping those in Maui.
“On that street, there’s so many mom-and-pop stores, restaurants, and so many people affected,” she said.
She decided to have a small social media art auction putting up a tropical piece made of special clay, hoping to pitch into relief efforts by raising some money.
Denyse Klette auctioned off a tropical piece made of special clay, which raised $16,450, which was sent to the Hawaii Life Foundation. (Carla Shynkaruk/CTV News)Within 24 hours, the response was overwhelming.
The auction raised $16,450, which was sent to the Hawaii Life Foundation, and they graciously matched it, dollar for dollar. In total, $33,533.64 was donated as a result of the auction.
“She’s had a loss as well. She had art in the gallery, and the first thing this woman does is ask how do I help the owners. We need more of that in the world,” Linda Hussey, Hawaii Life Charitable Fund, told CTV News.
Because the auction garnered so much support, Klette donated two more pieces to the cause.
The Saskatchewan artist hopes sharing the story will encourage other artists to pitch in and help this cause or others.
“I think it just shows that if people put their mind to it they can accomplish a lot as a group together. My heart is broken for everything that’s happened in Kelowna also, and across Canada with the fires. Maybe someone can take this idea,” Klette said.
