Saskatoon area under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada

A bitterly cold arctic airmass will remain over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days, resulting in an extended period of extreme wind chills, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The Saskatoon area will see a low of -34C overnight Tuesday with a windchill of -44, which will continue into the morning.

At those temperatures, frostbite can occur in minutes.

Wednesday will bring a high of -19C and a low of -25C overnight.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," according to an extreme cold warning.

"Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter."

Temperatures in Saskatoon are forecast to warm up Thursday, with a high of -16C.