Saskatoon

    • Saskatoon area semi crash leaves family of four dead

    Facebook/Leah West Facebook/Leah West

    A prominent Saskatoon business leader and his family have been identified as the victims in Sunday’s crash, near Aberdeen, Sask.

    Karl Miller, his wife, Sashawna Miller, and their two children Kalani and Kaiden were killed in the crash.

    Miller was the founder and CEO of Meridian Development.

    He’s being remembered as an innovative, forward-thinker, who gave back to his community — sponsoring events and local sports teams.

    Saskatoon Salsa Dance Company says Sashawna was a dancer at the studio.

    The studio is remembering Sashawna’s infectious smile, laugh and joy she brought to those around her.

    RCMP say the crash happened on Highway 41, near Edenburg Road on Oct. 15 at around 9 p.m.

    Investigators say an SUV and semi truck collided. All four people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.

    RCMP have yet to release the circumstances of the crash.

    The semi-driver involved did not suffer any injuries, according to RCMP.

