SASKATOON -- For Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough, the Free Wi-Fi Pilot Project is a priority.

“And it’s especially a priority for me having seen what I’ve seen during COVID-19,” she told CTV News.

Saskatoon City Council approved the project Monday. It would provide low-bandwidth Wi-Fi for free.

“It’s a basic level of connectivity,” said Gough. “This isn’t the type of Wi-Fi where you’re going to have three different devices in the household streaming Netflix on at the same time.”

The idea was born during the Smart Cities Challenge.

Gough says the idea was based around finding ways to embrace technology as a way to help lower youth incarceration rates and provide youth with access to information about available services.

The pilot project is estimated to cost $250,000 with funding coming from $12.13 million available from the Municipal Economic Enhancement Program for priority projects.

“I think people have seen that it’s a really great opportunity,” said Gough. “Something worth exploring. In the grand scheme of things, it’s not that much money … the potential for a project like this is really exciting.”

Gough noted the benefits to the Wi-Fi Pilot Project and where it could come in handy in the near future.

“It’s being able to go online. Get the information you need, maybe join a Zoom call, submit a resume, or an application for housing, or whatever it might be that you need to do that day. Maybe it’s a quick call with your doctor.”

“It really could be piloted for any type of purpose” said Gough. “It could be rolled out city wide, it could have all sorts of benefits.”