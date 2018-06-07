

Moses Woldu, CTV Saskatoon





People living in an apartment building on Confederation Drive say they’re shocked, scared and confused after a gunshot was fired into the wall on Wednesday morning.

Adel Laso, a Cedar Ridge Apartments resident, said he was in the apartment below the suite where the bullet was found. He told CTV News he was sleeping during the shot, but woke up shortly after police arrived on scene.

“This is our first time to hear about a gunshot,” Laso, who has lived in the area for seven years, said.

Police responded to a call Wednesday morning from a woman who told CTV News that she thought she heard dishes shattering.

She then noticed smoke billowing from the wall, and a bullet-sized hole. Police arrived just after 3 a.m.

Laso has three children and said he’s considering moving.

“We are thinking about that, but not yet,” he said.

Police say they believe the shot was fired from a parking lot, but continue to look for suspects.

No one was injured.