Saskatoon apartment residents back home after open door leads to frozen pipes

The Saskatoon Fire Department says it was called to 814 Appleby Street, on Jan. 4 when the building's temperature was 17 C. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV Saskatoon) The Saskatoon Fire Department says it was called to 814 Appleby Street, on Jan. 4 when the building's temperature was 17 C. (Miriam Valdes-Carletti/CTV Saskatoon)

Saskatoon Top Stories