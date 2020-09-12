SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Fire says an apartment building fire on 20th Street West on Friday was purposely sparked, with damage pegged at $200,000.

The fire department responded to a fire at multi-unit apartment building on the 2000 block of 20th Street West on Sept. 11. The apartment building was forced to close after a fire caused extensive damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said crews were able to get the fire under control within about 30 minutes of arriving and there were no injuries in the incident.

One occupant required rescuing from a third level window, while most other occupants were able to self-evacuate.

No charges have been laid in this incident.